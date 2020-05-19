WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — With the dawning of a new day, Contra Costa County retailers were given the opportunity Tuesday to begin curbside sales or other outdoor pickups as long as they abide by certain safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions on all retail sales put into place in mid-March and were partially lifted at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“While this is not a return to normal, it is one step in that direction” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County’s health officer, in a release. “We will be closely monitoring the effects of allowing curbside retail on the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”

Last week, county health officials allowed construction and some outdoor businesses like nurseries to reopen. This week’s addition came about because new cases of the coronavirus have leveled off.

Under the expanded order, businesses that manufacture retail goods and provide warehousing or logistical support to retail stores will also be allowed to operate. However, they must limit the number of staff in enclosed areas so that personnel can comply with social distancing requirements.

The changes mark a shift from allowing people only to shop at essential businesses, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

Farnitano said the decision to expand the Phase 2 reopening has come after there have been encouraging progress has been made in the two weeks.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 has been stable or decreasing, even with increased testing

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is stable, and we have adequate hospital capacity. As of May 17, there were 19 COVID-positive patients in Contra Costa hospitals – down from a high of 44 in mid-April

More COVID-19 tests are being performed in our region each day

Hospitals are reporting improved supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), though shortages continue in other healthcare settings

There is increased capacity for case investigation and contact tracing

Farnitano said residents were still being required by health order to stay home as much as possible, wear face coverings when they leave home and practice social distancing.