



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Coronavirus And Reopening

Business Slow As SF Retailers Enter In Phase 2 Of COVID-19 Reopening

SAN FRANCISCO — Many business owners in San Francisco didn't know what to expect on day one of phase two for reopening business after the COVID-19 shutdown. Overall, foot traffic was slow across San Francisco but stores were eager to open for curbside pickup after being closed for two months, and neighborhoods looked a bit more energized. Donna O'Leary owns Ambiance, a clothing and accessories store with three locations in the city. "It's not really great for our kind of business," she said. "It's okay, but since people like to try things on, makes it a little tricky."

Gov. Newsom’s Plan For Live Sports By First Week Of June May Be Wishful Thinking

SAN FRANCISCO — Fans could possibly see live sports being played as soon as the first week of June, said Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday. But while the thought of seeing a game in a couple of weeks has many excited, but the chances that will actually happen are very low. As Cam Inman, sports writer for the Mercury News says, "It gives teams a glimmer of hope that they can resume action." Governor Newsom says if the current COVID-19 trends continue, sports can resume again by the first week of June but players may not be ready. In Major League Baseball, they've asked for roughly 3 weeks of training to gear up for opening day. Right now it looks like July 4th will be the target date.

After COVID-19 Shutdown Bay Area’s Cautious Reopening Could Be Costly For Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO — As businesses slowly begin to reopen, officials are asking two major questions: how can we afford to open up when the virus is still just as dangerous and how can we afford not to? The Bay Area has received international acclaim for shutting down early, flattening the curve. But Teague Kernan, owner of Tupelo in North Beach, wonders if we will become victims of our own success, given that so many other parts of the country are reopening more quickly. "San Francisco took the most cautious approach relative to almost anywhere else and I'm really proud of the city for doing that," Kernan said. "I imagine we will probably be one of the last places to reopen."

Newly Converted Marin County Classrooms Show How Learning Will Adapt To COVID-19

NOVATO — Some schools in Marin County are giving us a glimpse of what it will be like when students come back, after months of distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. Three campuses have started converting classrooms to accentuate health and safety. For now, it's a pilot program, but it is also a careful and measured look at what a classroom may look like, when students finally return. Starting Monday, some students are returning to the classroom — a classroom that may be forever changed, like this special education class at San Jose Middle School, in Novato.

Gov. Newsom Announces New Easing Of Shelter-In-Place, Weeks Away From In-Store Retail, Salons, Pro Sports

SACRAMENTO — Citing encouraging progress in the state's battle against the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced additional modifications Monday to the shelter-in-place order to allow mostly rural counties to move deeper into Stage 2 reopening which includes dine-in restaurants and shopping centers. The governor also predicted that should current trendlines hold on new COVID-19 cases, testing, contact tracing, and PPE distribution, California would be weeks away from moving into Phase 3, which would include allowing in-store retail and hair salons to operate, as well as pro sports to resume without fans in attendance.

Bay Area County Health Officials Issue Order Opening More Businesses, Release Promising COVID-19 Report Card

SAN FRANCISCO — Nearly three months into their intensive battle against the coronavirus, a coalition of San Francisco Bay Area health officials released a promising report card Monday on the current status of the disease in the region and issued a new order to reopen more of the regional economy. In a joint announcement Monday, the public health officers from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, along with the City of Berkeley, issued an order allowing retail establishments to offer storefront pick-up, and also allows the manufacturing, warehousing, and logistical operations that support retail to resume.

Coronavirus Update: What Businesses Are Open In Your County?

BAY AREA — The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on businesses across the region, but modifications to state and county health orders has allowed some businesses to reopen. Below is a county-by-county summary of the types of businesses that have been given the green light in the nine Bay Area counties along with links to access additional information. The businesses listed per county are those in addition to the state's already established list of essential businesses that have been allowed to operate throughout the shelter-in-place order including healthcare facilities, grocery stores, super markets, convenience stores and farmers markets, pharmacies, banks, laundromats, gas stations, auto service and repair shops, and restaurants and other facilities that prepare food, but only for take out and delivery.

COVID-19 Monday Business Reopenings Vary By San Francisco Bay Area County

BURLINGAME — Starting Monday, retail shops across most of Northern California are going be able to reopen with some modifications. But not every county. In Burlingame, Sam Malouf and his wife, Gloria, were getting ready to start selling clothes at their family-run retail clothing shop called Sam Malouf. They have been closed for 2 months. "It's a step forward," said Gloria Malouf. "Instead of completely closed, it's a step forward." It will be a baby step since sales are required to happen curbside in San Mateo County in accordance with the county's health order.

Lake Berryessa In Napa County Reopens With Restrictions

NAPA COUNTY -– Boaters will now be able to enjoy more of the outdoors in Napa County as Lake Berryessa reopened Saturday with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is a catch, only people who live together will be allowed on the same boat. Still, locals are excited to get out of the house for Memorial Day weekend. "Obviously we feel like boating is a great way to social distance and still get fresh air and get out. And we trust that our customers are responsible," said Chad Frazier, general manager of the Markley Cove Resort.

Coronavirus And Shelter In Place

Napa Couple Forced To Manage Expectations For Pandemic Wedding Ceremony

NAPA — The pandemic has put a stop to a lot of everyday activities, but it has also slammed the door on many couples' plans for their dream wedding. Avoiding gatherings is a good way to fight disease, but it's a lousy way to start a marriage. Jennifer Magdefrau and Mike Watson of Napa were planning a wedding for June 13 until COVID-19 crashed the party. "My biggest thing is, I want to hug my guests and enjoy the day, not have to worry about wearing a mask," said Magdefrau.

Coronavirus Outbreak

180 Exposed To Coronavirus During Mother’s Day Service At Defiant NorCal Church

PALERMO, Butte County — A person who later learned they were positive for Covid-19 attended a Northern California religious service on Mother's Day, exposing 180 other people to the novel coronavirus, according to local health officials. The individual got a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 the day after the service at the Palermo Bible Family Church and is now in isolation at home, Butte County Public Health said in a statement Friday. People who attended the service have been notified about their exposure and received instructions from health officials to self-quarantine, the statement said. Officials are working to get testing for everyone who was in attendance.

3 Coronavirus Cases Linked To Livestreamed Church Service In Mendocino County

UKIAH — At least three cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a livestreamed church service that took place in Mendocino County over Mother's Day weekend, health officials said. Officials with the Mendocino County Department of Public Health were notified about the case involving an elderly Ukiah Valley man on Friday night. Using contact tracing, officials found two Lake County residents who were close contacts of the man, who themselves were newly diagnosed with the virus on Saturday. Investigators determined the source of the outbreak to be a church service with music that was livestreamed from an inland Mendocino County church on Mother's Day. All three were at the venue and two participated in the event.

Coronavirus And Public Assistance

Applicants Overwhelm California Program To Provide Undocumented Workers Financial Assistance

SAN JOSE — California's program to give financial assistance to undocumented workers got off to a rocky start Monday. The 800 number for people to register apparently couldn't handle the call volumes and most callers got a busy signal that lasted all day. "They said that the number is not working right now," said Juan Carlos Sosa, an unemployed restaurant worker from Modesto. He drove to the Catholic Charities office in San Jose, hoping to register for California's Disaster Assistance Relief for Immigrants program in person, but couldn't. "It's hard because everybody needs help right now. I have to pay bills, it's hard," Sosa said.

Relief Fund Announced For East Bay Artists Affected By Pandemic

OAKLAND — The city of Oakland and the Kenneth Rainin Foundation announced Monday that they have launched a $625,000 relief fund for artists and art workers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The East Bay/Oakland Relief Fund for Individuals in the Arts will offer direct grants of up to $2,000 to artists, art teachers and nonprofit art workers who are economically vulnerable to the pandemic, particularly artists from underserved communities. Grant recipients can use the funds for any financial hardship, according to the city and the Kenneth Rainin Foundation. The San Francisco-based Center for Cultural Innovation will administer the fund, which is supported by more than a half-dozen philanthropic groups and foundations as well as individual donors.

Coronavirus And Business

University of California Imposes Pay Freeze To Deal With COVID-19 Budget Shortfalls

SAN FRANCISCO — The University of California is imposing a system-wide freeze on salaries of its non-unionized employees due to enormous financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Janet Napolitano said Monday. Napolitano is taking a 10% voluntary pay cut, as are the system's 10 chancellors, she said in a statement that was sent to faculty and staff systemwide. She said her office has initiated conversations with union leaders so they understand the seriousness of the financial situation. "I know some of this news is unsettling, during an already difficult time," Napolitano said. "The present realities and ongoing uncertainties, however, require us to take actions in order to adjust to current circumstances."

Food Trucks Serving Hot Meals At California’s Rest Stops

SAN FRANCISCO — Bay Area-based big-rig drivers and other motorists have the opportunity temporarily to get a hot meal on the road even though most restaurants are closed, Caltrans officials said Monday. That's because 17 food trucks are operating temporarily at state rest areas across the state. "I do really appreciate what you guys are doing right now," Mederbek, a truck driver told Caltrans at a rest area along Interstate Highway 5 north of Willows. Food trucks are operating along east- and westbound Interstate Highway 80, north- and southbound Interstate Highway 5 as well as westbound Interstate Highway 10 and northbound Interstate Highway 15.

San Mateo County Businesses Make Adjustments For Phase 2 Curbside Reopening

BURLINGAME — Some hopeful business owners in San Mateo County were able to reopen their shops for curbside pick-up Monday as parts of the Bay Area finally moved into Phase 2 reopening amid the coronavirus shelter order. Retailers may have to get creative to navigate a new reality. Bunches of balloons welcomed customers who arrived to get their merchandise at stores in Burlingame.

Uber Cuts Another 3,000 Jobs As Coronavirus Slashes Payroll By 25%

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber has cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second major wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus slashed demand for rides. The San Francisco company has cut a quarter of its workforce since the year began, eliminating 3,700 people from the payroll earlier this month. Uber will be re-focusing on its core business, moving people and delivering food and groceries, said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, in a note to employees.

Temperature Checks, Face Coverings; New Requirements For Shoppers When Apple Stores Reopen

SAN FRANCISCO — As business restrictions begin easing across the San Francisco Bay Area, Apple officials are planning modifications to their shopping experience to call in line with COVID-19 prevention measures. While all the Silicon Valley giant's San Francisco Bay Area stores remained closed on Monday, officials said they would be reopening them soon. A store in Boise opened last week. But shopping will be a drastically different experience than before the COVID-19 outbreak began and stores were shuttered in March. So far, nearly 100 Apple stores around the world have reopened with extensive changes, including temperature checks at the door, more frequent deep cleanings and requirements that staff and shoppers wear face coverings.

JCPenney To Close Nearly 30% Of Its Stores In Bankruptcy Plan

SAN BRUNO — JCPenney plans to close nearly 200 stores this year and an additional 50 stores next year as it seeks to use bankruptcy to turn around its business. But it remains to be seen if Bay Area stores would be among those shuttered. The iconic retailer has yet to identify which of its 846 stores will be permanently closed. And it did not say how many of its 85,000 employees would lose their jobs as a result of the store closings. It filed for bankruptcy protection Friday evening, and disclosed its store closing plans in filings over the weekend. JCPenney has several Bay Area locations, which include stores in San Bruno, Hayward, Pleasanton, the Eastridge Shopping Center in San Jose, Concord, Antioch and Fairfield.

Industry Survey Paints Dire Picture Of COVID-19’s Impact On Bay Area Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO — It's the first in-depth look at how San Francisco restaurants are doing since shelter in place orders suddenly shut businesses down. The Golden Gate Restaurant Association survey representing more than 400 restaurants in the Bay Area paints a dire picture. The numbers reaffirm the future of so many restaurants may be in trouble. The phone rang just 15 times at Chouquets in Pacific Heights all day on Sunday. Business isn't booming for restaurants. "It's a really bad situation these days but to see all the people who are supporting us it gives us so much hope and I'm glad I have a job," said Sofia Salahmars.

Coronavirus And Testing

San Francisco Opening New COVID-19 Mobile Testing Site In Tenderloin District; 2 Other Testing Sites To Open

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco announced Monday it was expanding its COVID-19 testing with three new testing sites, including the city's first mobile testing site in the troubled Tenderloin District. The two other testing sites were unveiled in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood and at City College in San Francisco, designed to serve residents in the Outer Mission/Excelsior Districts. The expanded testing comes after a number of reports showing that the number of people being tested for the coronavirus in the city daily was falling far short of capacity.

Coronavirus And Sports

Former Oakland A’s ‘Moneyball’ Manager Art Howe Released After COVID-19 Treatment In Houston ICU

HOUSTON — Former manager Art Howe, who spent seven years at the helm of the 'Moneyball' A's, winning 600 regular-season games, has been released from a Houston hospital where treatment for his COVID-19 infection required a stay in the Intensive Care Unit. But it will be a while before he can enjoy a good meal. "Relief, back in my own bedroom. It's just sweet," the 73-year-old Howe said. "It was a long five days or so. I'm finally feeling a little bit better. Still not able to eat real good, taste buds are giving me a hard time. It's just nice to be back home and hopefully continue to progress." Howe will be isolated at home for another week or two.