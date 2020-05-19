Suspects In Kidnapping, Murder Of Tushar Atre, Santa Cruz Tech Executive Arrested In MichiganAuthorities investigating the kidnapping and murder of a Santa Cruz tech executive have released a surveillance video showing three suspects walking near the victim's home. In addition, a $25,000 reward was increased to $150,000 in the case. Tushar Atre, founder and CEO of web marketing firm AtreNet, was kidnapped from his home on October 1 and found dead several hours later in a remote area of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Tushar Atre (Santa Cruz Police Dept.) On Wednesday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office released a grainy video showing the suspects walking out of an alley from East Cliff Drive onto Pleasure Point Drive in Santa Cruz where Atre lived. Despite the graininess and lack of detail, the sheriff's office urged the public to take a look at how the suspects walk, dress and their mannerisms. The $150,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and convictions of those responsible for the crimes and received no later than December 30, 2019. The sheriff's office said private community members have offered to pay the reward. The coroner ruled Atre's death a homicide from a gunshot wound. The longtime Santa Cruz resident also ran a cannabis manufacturing company called Interstitial Systems on Fern Street in Santa Cruz.