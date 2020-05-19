SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Class of 2020 can get free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme shops all day on May 19 to celebrate their academic achievement with something sweet.
All week Krispy Kreme is selling its Graduate Dozens, but seniors can get one for free on Tuesday if they come in person, and brought in proof of graduation (ID, a tassel, diploma, class ring, or similar).
At some shops the original Graduate Dozens ran out, but the company posted an apology online saying no grad will leave empty-handed. Krispy Kreme will be giving them a dozen of the iconic Original Glazed instead.
It’s only available at Krispy Kreme locations. There are stores across the Bay area, including San Francisco, Daly City, Fremont and Concord.
Meantime, the Graduate Dozens are still available for purchase online through May 24. The assorted flavors include fillings like Chocolate, Strawberry Filled, and Cake Batter, Chocolate, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and the original glazed.
You must log in to post a comment.