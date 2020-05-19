MONTEREY (CBS SF) – Recreational boaters will have an opportunity starting Tuesday to get out on the water when launch ramps reopen for them at Moss Landing and Monterey Harbor, city and harbor district officials said.
The ramps will reopen at 5 a.m. as long as boaters obey health orders and harbor regulations.
“We are excited to reopen our facilities to recreational boaters, and are confident they will responsibly follow the public health requirements,” Monterey Harbormaster John Haynes said in a statement
Boaters must maintain social distancing, wear face coverings on launch ramps and in the parking lot, gather only with household members, avoid camping or bringing recreational vehicles in the launch ramp parking lot, avoid lingering when launching or retrieving a boat and pay any fees at the pay station.
In Monterey Harbor, visitor berthing for vessels is not available except for commercial fishing boats and coastal cruising vessels.
