



NAPA (CBS SF) — Officials in Napa County on Tuesday announced that the state will be permitting additional businesses and services to open with modifications immediately, including dine-in restaurants and shopping malls, but not including wineries.

With the announcement, the county becomes the first region in the Bay Area to move ahead into expanded Stage 2 reopening since the statewide shelter order was issued for the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release issued by the county, California health officials have approved Napa County’s self-attestation that the county meets the state’s readiness criteria, a requirement for any county applying to gradually open additional businesses and services under California’s expanded Stage 2 reopening process.

The state approval allows the opening of the following Napa County businesses and services:

Destination retail, including shopping malls and swap meets

Dine-in restaurants (other amenities, like bars or gaming areas, are not permitted in Stage 2)

Schools with modifications

Schools will be eligible to reopen on June 1, according to the announcement.

The state’s Roadmap to Recovery does not allow the opening of wineries and tasting rooms at this time. They are currently listed by the State of California as eligible for reopening when California moves into Stage 3 of the gradual reopening process statewide.

Additional businesses that will remain closed include salons, tattoo parlors, entertainment venues such as movie theaters, sports arenas and concert venues and nightclubs.

Those Napa County businesses will be required to — at a minimum — meet California standards in order to reopen, and may follow best management practices that exceed State standards.

In addition to meeting state standards, Napa County requires reopening businesses to:

Post the state’s industry-specific checklist in the workplace to show customers and employees that the establishment has reduced the risk and is open for business

Prepare and post signage of their social distancing protocol at entrance of each location

Businesses are encouraged to work with their local Chamber of Commerce or industry group to answer questions regarding protocols and modifications.

The current Napa County shelter order remains in effect, requiring residents to shelter in their place of residence unless they are engaged in activities allowed by the order. Most individuals are required to wear a face covering when inside places of business or workplace and interacting with any person where six feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The face-covering requirement provides for certain exclusions and exceptions, such as for children under two and persons with difficulty breathing.