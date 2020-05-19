WASHINGTON (CBS News) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Monday that President Trump should not be taking hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug the president has touted as a treatment for COVID-19, given his age and because he is “morbidly obese.”
“As far as the president is concerned, he’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say,” Pelosi said during an interview with CNN on Monday night. “So I think it’s not a good idea.”
Mr. Trump, 73, revealed to reporters during an event at the White House earlier Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine and zinc as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.
