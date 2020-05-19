SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It may be the most significant milestone reached since the San Francisco Bay Area was plunged into an unprecedented shelter in place to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

According to county tracking and a San Francisco Chronicle report, there were no local deaths on either Sunday or Monday. The first two-day respite from the virus’ human toll since just prior to the shelter in place mandate being put into place.

The illness has claimed 392 lives and infected 11,279 local residents in the Bay Area. Even in Santa Clara County, the initial epicenter for the virus in California, the pace has slowed dramatically, allowing for the limited reopening of curbside retail sales later this week.

Currently, the county — which has had 135 deaths and 2,470 confirmed cases — has only 3 percent of cases statewide.

“Our hospitals are staffed, safe and able to take care of all patients for any need,” said Dr. Sara Cody, the county health officer.

In a joint announcement Monday, the public health officers from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, along with the City of Berkeley, issued an order allowing retail establishments to offer storefront pick-up, and also allows the manufacturing, warehousing, and logistical operations that support retail to resume.

“Thanks to the steadfast commitment of our residents to stay home, practice social distancing, and follow public health guidance, we have seen sustained progress on several key indicators regarding containment of COVID-19,” the joint release said. “This has remained true a full incubation period after the reopening of construction, outdoor businesses, and certain outdoor activities on May 4.”

Region-wide progress on the COVID-19 indicators jointly set by Bay Area health officers included:

The trend of new cases of COVID-19 has been stable or decreasing, even with increased testing

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is stable or declining, and hospital capacity is sufficient for both COVID-19 patients and other patients who need hospital care

More COVID-19 tests are being performed in our region each day

Hospitals are reporting improved supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), though shortages continue in certain healthcare settings

There is increased capacity for case investigation and contact tracing.

“While much work remains to be done, in light of this progress, we are issuing a new order today that allows retail establishments to offer storefront pick-up, and also allows the manufacturing, warehousing, and logistical operations that support retail to resume,” the joint statement said. “We are counting on these businesses to consistently follow social distancing protocols and public health guidance to protect their employees and customers as these activities resume.”

But the health officials said there was still some time before an all-clear and lifting of all restrictions can be issued. They remind residents that the current shelter-in-place order remains in effect at least until May 31.