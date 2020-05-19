



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Employees at mobile payments company Square will be allowed to work from home indefinitely, even after restrictions related to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.

According to The Verge, Square co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey told employees about the change on Monday.

“Moving forward, Squares will be able to work from home permanently, even once offices begin to reopen. Over the past several weeks, we’ve learned a lot about what it takes for people to effectively perform roles outside of an office, and we will continue to learn as we go,” a company spokesperson told the tech news site.

The new policy applies to employees who can do their jobs remotely, while employees with jobs that require a physical presence will still need to come in.

The indefinite work from home policy follows a similar announcement last week Dorsey made to employees at social networking platform Twitter, where he is also CEO.

Twitter said in its statement, “The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen.”

Other major tech companies, including Facebook and Google have said that most employees should expect to work from home through at least the end of 2020.