SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Several suspects in the murder of a Santa Cruz County tech executive have been arrested in Michigan, according to the county sheriff.
A statement from Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner Jim Hart said the unidentified suspects were arrested Tuesday and details of the arrests would be revealed in an 11 a.m. press conference on Thursday.
On October 1, Tushar Atre, founder and CEO of web marketing firm AtreNet, was kidnapped from his home and found dead several hours later in a remote area of the Santa Cruz Mountains.
The coroner ruled Atre’s death a homicide from a gunshot wound. The longtime Santa Cruz resident also ran a cannabis manufacturing company called Interstitial Systems on Fern Street in Santa Cruz.
In November, authorities released a surveillance video showing three suspects walking near the victim’s home. In addition, a $25,000 reward was increased to $150,000 in the case.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
