SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Several suspects in last year’s kidnapping and murder of a Santa Cruz tech executive have been arrested, according to the county sheriff.
A statement from Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner Jim Hart said the unidentified suspects were arrested Tuesday and details of the arrests would be revealed in an 11 a.m. press conference on Thursday.
On October 1, Tushar Atre, founder and CEO of web marketing firm AtreNet, was kidnapped from his beachfront home and found dead several hours later in a remote area of the Santa Cruz Mountains.
The coroner ruled Atre’s death a homicide from a gunshot wound. The longtime Santa Cruz resident also ran a cannabis manufacturing company called Interstitial Systems on Fern Street in Santa Cruz.
Atre, 50, was kidnapped from his home on the 3000 block of Pleasure Point Drive, according to sheriff’s investigators. Deputies said more than one suspect kidnapped Atre and forced him into his girlfriend’s SUV where he found hours later in his girlfriend’s SUV in a remote area of the Santa Cruz Mountains on property owned by Atre.
Atre’s girlfriend was not considered a suspect.
In November, authorities released a surveillance video showing three suspects walking near the victim’s home. In addition, a $25,000 reward was increased to $150,000 in the case.
