SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews were at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a vacant strip mall in the Willow Glen area of San Jose Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was burning at the former Dick’s Center strip mall on the 1400 block of Bascom Ave. It appeared that part of the roof of the strip mall had collapsed and firefighters were using ladders to pour water on the fire from a distance.

The location is near the VTA Bascom light rail station and about a half-mile east of Highway 17. The fire has closed the Bascom light rail station and trains were being turned around at both Hamilton and Fruitdale stations.

2nd alarm defensive fire at Bascom and Southwest Expressway. Bascom Ave is closed in both directions, so please choose an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/9nIzdADPO2 — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 20, 2020

Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles around the area. People were being urged to avoid Bascom Ave. between Stokes Ave. to Southwest Expy.

In March, there was another fire at the vacant strip mall. The site is to be the location for Bascom Station, a development with up to 600 housing units and 300,000 square feet of commercial/retail space.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.