SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire was burning at a vacant strip mall near a VTA light rail station in San Jose Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was burning at the former Dick’s Center strip mall on the 1400 block of Bascom Ave, on the western edge of the Willow Glen neighborhood. Part of the roof of the strip mall had collapsed and firefighters were using ladders to pour water on the fire from a distance.
The location is near the VTA Bascom light rail station and about a half-mile east of Highway 17. The fire has closed the Bascom light rail station and VTA said a bus bridge was set up to shuttle passengers between Hamilton and Fruitdale stations.
2nd alarm defensive fire at Bascom and Southwest Expressway. Bascom Ave is closed in both directions, so please choose an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/9nIzdADPO2
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 20, 2020
Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles around the area. People were being urged to avoid Bascom Ave. between Stokes Ave. to Southwest Expy.
In March, there was another fire at the empty strip mall which reached three alarms. No one was injured in that blaze.
The site is the planned location for Bascom Station, a development with up to 600 housing units and 300,000 square feet of commercial/retail space.
There was no word on what caused the fire. It was unknown if there were any injuries.
