SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A driver who fled an early morning traffic stop in Rohnert Park led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit through three counties, including racing across the San Rafael/Richmond Bridge at speeds of up to 120 mph, before he was apprehended in Richmond.

The pursuit took place very early Tuesday morning and began with a traffic stop along southbound US-101 near Todd Road.

Investigators said officers observed a car traveling at a high-rate of speed and made a stop on the Toyota Camry for going 85 mph. The Toyota at first yielded and stopped on the right shoulder at Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park.

As the two officers approached the Toyota to contact the driver, the vehicle quickly accelerated and fled the scene. A pursuit ensued along southbound US-101 as the Toyota reached speeds between 115-130 mph. The drive was clocked driving 120 mph, weaving between both lanes in eastbound lanes on the San Rafael/Richmond Bridge.

The pursuit continued into Marin County as officer from the CHP’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations joined and recorded the action.

The Toyota went across the bridge into fled onto city streets in Richmond.

The two male occupants of the Toyota ditched the car and started walking down the street. The CHP helicopter crew guided the Richmond police, who took the pair in custody.

Tuesday proved to be a day of CHP officers apprehending motorists who were disregarding the speed limit and traveling in excess of 100 mph.

A motorcyclist who was ticketed Tuesday by a CHP officer for riding at 114 miles per hour on I-80 in Fairfield was cited for speeding a second time by another officer only seven miles later, authorities said.

The Solano County CHP office posted about the reckless rider on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

The first ticket was issued when the CHP officer pulled the motorcyclist over for speeding after clocking the rider traveling at 114 miles per hour on westbound I-80 near the Lagoon Valley exit shortly before 12 p.m.

According to CHP, the same motorcyclist was cited a second time about 20 minutes later after being pulled over by a different CHP officer for traveling at 86 mph on westbound I-80 near the Green Valley Road exit, only seven miles further west than the site of the first ticket.

The open roads have led to a few brazen motorists testing the speed limit and eventually being given a citation. Between March 19 and April 30, CHP officers issued 2,738 citations for speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour, which is an increase of 46 percent from last year.

“Resist the temptation to speed,” California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley warned drivers. “Drivers are easier to spot when they are on a nearly empty roadway.”