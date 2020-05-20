



NAPA (KPIX 5) — Napa County moved further into Stage 2 of reopening Wednesday morning, allowing dine-in customers at restaurants for the first time since the coronavirus shelter order went into effect over two months ago.

Those restaurants will have plenty of safety guidelines to follow as outlined by the state and county.

The restaurants that were able to jump on the news announced by Napa County officials on Tuesday have definitely been doing their homework. While the new rules are not difficult to abide by, it did take a lot of work and planning to be ready so quickly.

Baris Yildiz, the owner of Napas Ristorante Allegria, said when the news about in-person dining broke Tuesday, the phone started ringing off the hook.

“People just keep calling, trying to make reservations all day,” said Yildiz. “We cannot wait till we’re open tonight. It’s going to be like a grand opening.”

The restaurant spent the past week preparing for the modified reopening, spacing out tables, implementing new rules for staff and stocking up on cleaning supplies.

Napa County is following the state’s guidance for dine-in seating, requiring restaurants to obey a laundry list of 60 new rules.

Some of the more noticeable things customers will see include restaurants prioritizing outdoor seating, using pre-roll utensils in napkins and disposable or digital menus and having customers wait in their cars for their tables.

All bar areas will remaini closed off during this stage of reopening as well.

Ristorante Allegria is well suited because of its large patio. Because the restaurant lost so many of their indoor tables due to social distancing requirements, they will also extend seating out onto the plaza.

“We’ll be putting a few tables out there. Just because we’re losing call probably 60% of the dining room inside,” said Yildiz.

On the first day of the new Stage 2 rules in Napa, most places KPIX 5 visited were open, but not ready for indoor seating, including Nation’s Hamburgers, Starbuck’s on First Street and the Buttercream Bakery and Diner.

Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company said they might open on Wednesday, while the managers at Gott’s Roadside thought maybe Thursday or Friday.

Don Perico won’t have sit-down dining for another two weeks. But the Golden Bagel Cafe was ready for customers Wednesday morning.

Owner Daniel Morris said it was a lot of work, but worth it.

“The first month in particular, our sales were down 80 percent, said Morris. “We were able to bring it up recently to 40 or 50 percent, so I’m hoping with the inside dining we will get more.”

Napa county is leading the way as the bay area inches slowly back.to normal.

Napa wineries are still waiting for word on when they can reopen, as those businesses are part of Stage 3.

Neighboring Sonoma County is expected to ask the state to tweak its phase two reopening plan to include wineries and tasting rooms.