Comments
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – A gray whale washed up on the beach in Santa Cruz on Wednesday, according to officials.
The Santa Cruz Fire Department posted pictures of the dead sea mammal on their Facebook page.
“Sadly a as gray whale washed up against the rocks along West Cliff.”
One beachgoer tweeted it appeared to be a 23-foot long juvenile.
Officials said crews were attempting to move the whale away from the beach with the assistance of Santa Cruz lifeguards.
It is not clear what caused the whale to die.
You must log in to post a comment.