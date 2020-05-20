SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A massive two-alarm fire swept through a San Jose salvage yard late Tuesday, burning old cars, the building and auto dismantling equipment before firefighters brought it under control.

Capt. Peter Caponio said firefighters responded at 9:45 p.m. to reports of smoke along Hillsdale Ave.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they discovered large flames and heavy smoke coming from and found A-1 Auto Dismantlers at 200 Hillsdale Ave.

Old vehicles and port-a-potties were ablaze as well as the building and a second alarm was called in to bring additional firefighters to the scene.

Downed power lines were also an issue. Crews established defensive positions and surrounded the building and burning auto yard.

The fire was brought completely under control early Wednesday. Caponio said the cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Hours later, Caponio’s crews were facing new challenge. Firefighters responded to a large pile of tires blaze outside an auto store at 2:44 a.m.

Crews worked quickly to control the fire because it had a chance to spread into the store or to a nearby gas station.

One firefighter suffered a leg injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.