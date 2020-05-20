REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A domestic violence suspect who had fled from a traffic stop in Redwood City last month was arrested Tuesday in San Francisco with the help of a U.S. Marshals Service task force, according to police.
Redwood City police said that a woman reported on April 21 that she had recently been assaulted by her boyfriend, who she identified as 37-year-old Robert Poole.
The victim had injuries that matched her statement to police and she said she had previously been assaulted numerous times in the relationship. Detectives obtained a domestic violence warrant for Poole’s arrest, and the next day they spotted him driving a pickup truck, police said.
Poole fled when the detectives tried to stop him, driving recklessly and nearly hitting them and their vehicle, according to police.
Detectives obtained an additional warrant for Poole on suspicion of assaulting an officer, and on Tuesday the Marshals Service task force arrested him, and he was later booked into San Mateo County Jail on the warrants and for violating his parole, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call police Detective Matt Cydzik at (650) 780-7607 or a tip line at (650) 780-7107.
