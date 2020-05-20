



SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Santa Clara University is planning for in-person instruction in the fall with modifications, if local orders allow, school officials announced Wednesday.

In a letter to the school community, university president Rev. Kevin O’Brien and provost Lisa Kloppenberg said the upcoming school year at the campus of 9,000 students will “likely look very different than other years.”

“It will be a year that requires us to be nimble and adaptable to change. For example, our undergraduate instruction may be hybrid in form: some content may be delivered online, some in person; some class days may be in person, others online,” the statement read.

The letter went on to say that additional evening and weekend classes may be offered. The school was also exploring how to best provide physical distancing on the 106-acre campus.

Testing and tracking for the coronavirus, along with providing ways for students to isolate and quarantine if necessary, would be key to offering in-person courses, the school said. The university said face coverings would become “customary” on campus as well.

University officials said additional details about the upcoming academic year would be released by mid-summer.

“We realize many of you would like to know these decisions on what fall will look like sooner, but we believe the most responsible approach for us is to rely on the most up-to-date public health guidance in addition to the work of our teams,” the school said.

SCU’s announcement comes as other colleges and universities in the state, including the California State University and University of California systems, have decided to continue remote learning in the fall.

In-person instruction at Santa Clara University has been suspended since March 9th.