SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Authorities with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety on Wednesday announced the Tuesday arrest of an East Palo Alto man suspected in a shooting last week.
Last Wednesday, May 13, at around 10:50 p.m., Sunnyvale DPS dispatch received a report of a shooting near the 300 block of Orchard Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found an adult victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is recovering from their injuries.
Sunnyvale DPS detectives developed leads that identified 36-year-old East Palo Alto resident Wesley Wayne Saukitoga as a suspect in the shooting. On Tuesday, May 19, suspect Saukitoga was located at an apartment in the city of Hayward. With assistance from the Hayward Police Department’s SWAT Team, Sunnyvale DPS detectives were able to take Saukitoga into custody without incident.
Saukitoga was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on a charge of attempted murder. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Barron Renzi at (408) 730-7712 or brenzi@sunnyvale.ca.gov.
You must log in to post a comment.