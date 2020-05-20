



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman who was arrested for allegedly robbing two people at gunpoint in separate instances in San Francisco – and then released – was arrested again a month later for another attempted robbery, police said Wednesday.

San Francisco police said the first robbery happened on March 15 at an ATM machine on the 2300 block of 16th St. in the city’s Mission District at 11:15 p.m. The victim was approached by a woman who brandished a handgun and demanded money; after taking the cash, the woman fled on foot.

About five hours later, police officers were flagged down by a taxi cab driver who said he was a victim of an armed robbery. The cab driver told police he picked up two women and drove them to their destination at 20th Street and Shotwell St., also in the city’s Mission District. At that point, one of the women brandished a handgun, demanded money and threatened him. He gave the woman money and left the scene.

Investigators identified the suspect as 44-year-old San Francisco resident Lasonya Wells, and issued a crime alert. On March 18, officers from Mission Station made contact with Wells at 16th and Wiese streets based on the alert and arrested her. Wells was booked on two counts of robbery and a probation violation, police said.

On April 29, a taxi cab driver reported to police he picked up a female passenger in the Mission District at around 8 a.m. and took her to 25th and Dakota streets, where the passenger pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money. The victim did not give the woman any money and she fled on foot. Investigators determined that Wells was the suspect in the attempted robbery and another alert was issued for her arrest.

On May 6, officers on patrol at 17th Street and Mission Street recognized Wells from the April 29th alert and placed her into custody. A search of Wells found she was in possession of a replica firearm and pepper spray, police said.

Wells was booked for charges of attempted robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, committing a crime while released on bail, and being a convicted felon in possession of tear gas.

The investigation remains open and police urged anyone with information about the incidents to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-5754444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.