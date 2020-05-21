



REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — The Pleasanton-based chain Specialty’s Cafe and Bakery closed its doors this week, but before the business bid its final farewell, it offered one last treat to its customers Thursday at its warehouse in Redwood City.

The cafe and bakery chain announced it was shutting down last week. It had seven locations in San Francisco’s financial district, two in Oakland and employed hundreds of workers.

Boxes of 90 frozen cookie-dough pucks in all flavors were being given away to the public. From white chocolate macadamia nut to peanut butter chocolate cookie dough, lines were drawn with chalk outside the warehouse to separate the boxes of cookie flavors.

On Middlefield Road, the street which accesses the warehouse area, there was bumper-to-bumper traffic, with many jumping out of the passenger side of vehicles to beat traffic and make the trek to the warehouse.

The company spread the word via social media and offered the giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, but after only one hour they were sold out.

“We have 400 cases left and just about that many people in line,” the company posted on the Specialty’s Cafe Instagram page.

According to the company website, after 33 years of business, COVID-19 and resulting shelter-in-place orders “decimated company revenues,” leading to the permanent closure.

For those who were able to get a box of cookie dough, baking instructions will be posted on the Specialty’s Cafe Instagram page later Thursday.