NAPA (CBS SF) — A known gang member and convicted felon was arrested for possession of stolen guns in Napa and later released on bail, authorities said.
On Wednesday, detectives from the Napa County Special Investigations Bureau (NSIB), Napa County Sheriff’s Office, and California Highway Patrol served a search warrant at the Napa home of 30-year-old Abisai Hernandez-Mendoza on the 300 block of South Minahen St.
The investigation stemmed from a residential burglary in Napa earlier in May in which firearms were stolen by another suspect. Police said investigators learned some of the stolen firearms were at the home of Hernandez-Mendoza, described by police as Norteño gang member.
While serving the search warrant, detectives found six firearms, including two assault rifles, police said. One of the assault rifles, an AK-47, was found under a toddler’s bed and was reported stolen out of Modesto. A number of high capacity magazines were also found, police said.
Hernandez-Mendoza was arrested for multiple felony related firearm charges, including being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of an assault rifle, and participation in a criminal street gang.
Anyone with information about the case was urged to call NSIB at 707-253-4458.
You must log in to post a comment.