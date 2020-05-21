



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

San Francisco Restaurant Che Fico Donates Family Meals During Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

SAN FRANCISCO — A chef and an investor came up with a partnership that’s a recipe for giving: they’re feeding hundreds of needy families a day during the coronavirus pandemic. Even before San Francisco sheltered-in-place, Italian restaurant Che Fico Alimentari decided to shift to take-out only. Chef and co-owner David Nayfeld remembered making the announcement to protect employees from the spread of COVID-19. “We need to listen to our hearts, and that means closing our restaurant now,” Nayfeld told his restaurant’s investors. Read More

‘Hunger At Home’ Chefs, Hotel Execs Give Food To Unemployed Hospitality, Food Workers

SAN JOSE — Thousands of families have lost their jobs due to the statewide shelter in place to stop the spread of coronavirus. Hotel and restaurant workers have been hit the hardest. Now, some of those folks, and others, are finally getting some help. Hundreds of cars lined up for free food, meals prepared by the San Jose non-profit, ‘Hunger at Home.’ “As you can see, there’s cars lined up since 7 a.m. this morning for an 11 a.m. distribution,” explains CEO and Founder Ewell Sterner. Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

Coronavirus Recovery

San Francisco COVID-19 Patient Recovers From Coma, Reunites With Family After 2 Months In Hospital

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco family had a big reason to celebrate Wednesday as a beloved member was finally able to leave UCSF Medical Center after a two-month battle with a severe case of COVID-19. They live nearby, but for more than two months, they couldn’t see this fierce fighter face-to-face. “I’m happy to move onto my second life. It is a second life!” said 69-year-old San Francisco resident Ron Temko. Temko spent 40 days in an induced coma. That was just part of his COVID-19 battle after rushing to the hospital on March 20th. “It’s just a miracle I’m here and I’m alive,” said Temko. Read More

Coronavirus And Business

‘The Stud’ SF’s Oldest Gay Bar Closing After 55 Years Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s oldest gay bar The Stud announced Wednesday it’s closing its doors for good due to lack of revenue as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Despite a fundraiser and weekly online drag shows, the historic bar at 399 Ninth St. was unable to stay afloat and will close permanently after 55 years. Honey Mahogany, one of the co-owners, said, “It was a very difficult decision to make.” She added, however, there’s still a chance the bar can find a new home and reopen its doors in the future. Read More

Apple Offers Faster Way To Unlock Your iPhone While Wearing A Face Mask

CUPERTINO — Apple is rolling out an easier way to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask. In its latest software update for iOS, released to the public on Wednesday, Apple addresses a delay many people may have experienced when trying to unlock their phones while wearing a mask. Previously, if you were using Face ID to open your phone, it would search for your full face but it was likely undetectable due to the mask, forcing you to wait a few seconds before typing in your passcode instead. Now, it will recognize when you’re wearing face protection and give you the option to tap in your passcode immediately. Read More

Coronavirus Reopening

Napa Restaurateur’s Two-Month Wait To Reopen To Diners Comes To An End

NAPA — Dishes were being served up at restaurants in Napa County Wednesday night as it became the first county in the San Francisco Bay Area to allow dine-in service. Gov. Gavin Newsom approved the expanded Phase 2 reopening because the number of cases of COVID-19 was so low in the county. As of Wednesday, Napa had just 94 cases since the outbreak began and three deaths. “We saw it coming and guessed today would be the day,” said Terry Letson, the Owner of Fume. “We were one of the first to open because we anticipated and we are ready.” Read More

Superintendent Thurmond’s Vision Of Post COVID-19 Schools — Masks, Classroom Sanitizers, Smaller Classes

SACRAMENTO — California’s schools superintendent said Wednesday he expects classes for the state’s 6 million students to resume as usual in late August or September, but with classes that look radically different to maintain social distancing standards. Superintendent Tony Thurmond said he expects a mix of in-person and distance learning with fewer children in classes, hallways and other common areas to halt the spread of the coronavirus. They will likely wear masks, as will teachers and staff. And there’s no way they can open safely without enough masks, sanitizer and wash stations, he said. Read More

Tulare County Defies California Health Orders With Reopening

VISALIA, Tulare County — As restaurants and stores were cleared to open for customers in more than half of California’s counties on Wednesday, one county tried to push even farther, allowing barbershops, churches and movie theaters to open without the state’s permission. Tulare County’s board of supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to move further into the state’s four-stage reopening plan than is allowed. That means nearly all businesses and churches could reopen, though county officials said businesses should adhere to state guidelines on social distancing and other health measures. In response, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration threatened the county’s ability to access state and federal disaster funds, similar to a warning it gave recently to three northern counties that defied state orders. Read More

Tesla Drops Lawsuit Against Alameda County Over COVID-19 Shutdown Order

FREMONT — Electric automaker Tesla has dropped its lawsuit against Alameda County over the shelter in place order that shuttered its factory in Fremont. A spokesperson for Alameda County Public Health confirmed the federal lawsuit was dropped, but declined to comment.

Reuters first reported on Wednesday, the automaker was dropping the case filed May 9 against the county to force “reopening its vehicle factory against county lockdown orders.” Tesla sought injunctive and declaratory relief from the county after its decision to extend the shutdown orders for manufacturers, and threatened to move its Fremont factory out of state. Read More

Few Napa Restaurants Ready For Immediate Expanded Stage 2 Dine-In Reopening

NAPA — Napa County moved further into Stage 2 of reopening Wednesday morning, allowing dine-in customers at restaurants for the first time since the coronavirus shelter order went into effect over two months ago. Those restaurants will have plenty of safety guidelines to follow as outlined by the state and county. The restaurants that were able to jump on the news announced by Napa County officials on Tuesday have definitely been doing their homework. While the new rules are not difficult to abide by, it did take a lot of work and planning to be ready so quickly. Baris Yildiz, the owner of Napas Ristorante Allegria, said when the news about in-person dining broke Tuesday, the phone started ringing off the hook. Read More

DOJ: Newsom Reopening Plan Discriminates Against Churches, Calls For In-Person Services In Phase 2

SACRAMENTO — The head of the federal Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division told Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday that his plan to reopen California discriminates against churches. In a letter to the governor, Eric S. Dreiband said that despite a coronavirus pandemic “that is unprecedented in our lifetimes,” Newsom should allow some in-person worship under the current second phase of his four-part reopening plan. Restaurants and other secular businesses are being allowed to reopen under social distancing guidelines but not churches, which are limited to online and similar services. That places an “unfair burden” on them that violates civil rights protections through “unequal treatment of faith communities,” the letter said. Read More

Santa Clara University Plans For Fall Reopening, In-Person Classes If Orders Allow

SANTA CLARA — Santa Clara University is planning for in-person instruction in the fall with modifications, if local orders allow, school officials announced Wednesday. In a letter to the school community, university president Rev. Kevin O’Brien and provost Lisa Kloppenberg said the upcoming school year at the campus of 9,000 students will “likely look very different than other years.” “It will be a year that requires us to be nimble and adaptable to change. For example, our undergraduate instruction may be hybrid in form: some content may be delivered online, some in person; some class days may be in person, others online,” the statement read. Read More

Coronavirus And Politics

Pelosi: ‘Morbidly Obese’ Comment Was Taste Of Trump’s ‘Own Medicine’

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that she called President Donald Trump “morbidly obese” because of his past comments and insults directed at women over their weight and looks. She additionally suggested that the president could stand to lose a few pounds as the coronavirus bears down on the nation’s capital. “I gave him a dose of his own medicine. He’s called women one thing or another over time, and I thought he thinks that passes off as humor in certain cultures,” the representative from San Francisco told reporters at her weekly press conference Wednesday. “I was only quoting what doctors had said about him, so I was being factual in a very sympathetic way.” Read More

Coronavirus And Testing

KPIX 5 Reporter Juliette Goodrich Gets Coronavirus Test In Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — The Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton is the county’s only site where residents don’t need an appointment to get tested. KPIX 5 reporter Juliette Goodrich got tested at the drive-through site at the Fairgrounds on Wednesday to show what the process is like. She posted the below video on her Twitter page to share her experience. Read More

Santa Clara County To Offer Free COVID-19 Regardless Of Symptoms At 2 Sites In San Jose

SAN JOSE — The city of San Jose and Santa Clara County on Wednesday were set to announce free COVID-19 testing for all residents regardless of symptoms at two different sites. The free testing is being offered in partnership with as a service by the State of California in partnership with Alphabet, Inc. subsidiary Verily at PAL Stadium in East San Jose and at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. San Jose Mayor and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez along with health officials announced the free testing at a press conference at PAL Stadium Wednesday. Read More

Monterey COVID-19 Test Site Closing Temporarily After Running Out Of Supplies

MONTEREY — The coronavirus testing site at Monterey Peninsula College will be closed Thursday because it has run out of supplies, Monterey County officials said Wednesday. Because of the great community response, supplies have been exhausted at the campus on Fremont Street in Monterey, county officials said early Wednesday evening. They said they expect to reopen the testing site next week, but residents are encouraged to check the website for updates and the schedule for the coming days. Read More

Coronavirus And Sports

Oakland A’s Refusing To Pay Coliseum Rent Because Of COVID-19 Shutdown

OAKLAND — The Oakland Athletics, who have had their 2020 season sidelined by both the Major League Baseball and Alameda County COVID-19 shutdowns, has told Oakland Coliseum officials they will not be making rent payments until the season begins. Henry Gardner, the interim head of the Coliseum Authority, told the East Bay Times that the A’s had informed him they had “no ability to pay” the annual rent due April 1. In a statement to KPIX 5, team officials said the reason behind their refusal to pay rent was pretty simple. They can’t use the facility under the current Alameda County shelter in place order. Read More