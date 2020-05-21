WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Authorities in Walnut Creek were investigating a shooting on Newell Avenue early Thursday that sent two victims to an area hospital.
According to a press release issued by the Walnut Creek Police Department, at around 6:23 p.m., Walnut Creek police dispatch received a 911 call regarding the sound of gunshots on the 1200 block of Newell Avenue near San Miguel Drive.
Shortly after that call, officers learned that two victims suffering from a gunshot wound were brought to a nearby hospital. At this time their condition is unknown, police said.
Police did not provide any additional information regarding the victims or any suspects in the shooting.
The investigation into the incident is in the early stages and information is limited at this point, police said. Additional details will be announced as they become available.
Based on preliminary information, Walnut Creek police believe this is an isolated incident and do not think there is an active threat to the community.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please call Detective Leonard at 925-943-3523.
