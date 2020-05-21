REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of an unprovoked stabbing of a man in the parking lot of a tire shop in Redwood City early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday to the stabbing reported in the rear parking lot of the America’s Tire business, located at 1610 Broadway.

The 41-year-old victim said he was walking through the parking lot when the suspect approached and stabbed him in the neck and on the hand for no apparent reason. The victim was taken to Stanford Hospital to undergo surgery for his injuries, according to police.

Officers were searching the area to try to find witnesses to the stabbing when the suspect, Dennis Rodriguez, was seen walking in the area. A witness who had been working on a car in the parking lot when the attack happened identified him as the alleged stabber, police said.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The weapon used in the attack has not been found.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Victor Figueroa at (650) 780-7129 or a tip line at (650) 780-7107.

