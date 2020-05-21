DALY CITY (CBS SF) – The future of Seton Medical Center in Daly City may finally be settled.
The hospital was slated for closure earlier this year, despite objections of many in the community. Since March, the State of California has been leasing beds there as a potential surge site for coronavirus patients.
On Wednesday, the state announced it would stop using Seton for that purpose by the end of June. Now, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa told KPIX 5 that a Southern California medical group is poised to buy the facility.
“The hospital is still there, it’s still going to operate as a hospital,” Canepa said Wednesday. “So to clear up any rumors, once the state leaves, the hospital closes down, that is not happening.”
Canepa went on to say the hospital group to cover half of the $40 million purchase price, while the rest would be split between the county and a local nonprofit.
The state Attorney General’s office still needs to approve the sale.
