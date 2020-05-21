SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – With space at Dolores Park in San Francisco expected to be in demand this Memorial Day weekend, visitors will have no excuse not to practice social distancing.
Crews have painted huge white circles on the grass. The idea is to help groups of park visitors who are not part of the same household remain six feet apart.
After the circles were painted, park visitors were seen mostly adhering to the new guidelines.
Earlier this month, Mayor London Breed threatened to shut down Dolores Park after crowds gathered and failed to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is the last thing I want to do. We know that people need fresh air. They want to be out, but if we continue to see that behavior become problematic at Dolores Park, it will no longer be available,” Breed said at a news conference on May 4th.
Social distancing circles are also being used at a park in New York City.
