SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend where crowds of people are expected to take advantage of relaxed shelter-in-place restrictions, keeping up the social distancing could be a challenge.

In San Francisco, call them hipster crop circles, or Twister for Giants, but white rings have suddenly appeared on the grass at parks ranging from Mission Dolores to Washington Square Park – all space six feet apart.

“I think it’s good to divide things because people are not quite sure what six feet is,” said resident Kathleen Campion in North Beach.

The social distancing circles are a pilot program from San Francisco Recreation and Parks ahead of the expected crowds drawn by the sunshine outside this holiday weekend.

Across the bay at Lime Ridge in Contra Costa County, hikers were getting their steps in before crowds descend. Hikers say trail etiquette mid-pandemic has been very good.

“Just trying to keep our distance when walking and for the most part, everybody does a good job of stepping to the side and giving people space while we pass,” one hiker told KPIX 5.

In Marin County, expect some favorite spots in West Marin to be closed by Marin County Parks.

“A couple of our large regional parks are closed where we don’t think we would be able to discourage social gatherings,” Chief Ranger Dan Sauter told KPIX 5.

Bayside, McNear’s Beach and others will also remain closed. “With the shelter-in-place order still in effect we’re trying to encourage as many people as we can to stay home,” said Sauter.