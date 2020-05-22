



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area based confectioner See’s Candy announced on Friday that it has reopened its kitchens in South San Francisco and Los Angeles as well as launching contact-free pick-up service at some stores.

The candy maker had shut down all operations in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The closure has been the longest in the history of the nearly 100 year old company.

“In these uncertain times, See’s is focused on taking care of our people and being of service to our communities,” read a letter from CEO Pat Egan that was posted on the See’s Candy website. “Since March, we have reconfigured how we make and sell candy. Our production floors have fewer people making and packing our candy with care. We have taken the past few weeks to review all of our operations and ensure we can work safely in all aspects of our business.”

The company was forced to miss normal operations and sales during two major holidays for the candy maker, Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day.

In addition to resuming operations at the company’s two kitchens in South SF and LA, the company is launching contact-free pick up at select stores.

“The majority of our shops are still closed, but we have tested opening a few with minimal hours as we retrain for safety,” Egan said in his letter.

The See’s Candy website has a section that allows the customer to input their zip code to determine the closest location for contact-free pick up of their candy order.

“You will still hear a cheerful ‘Welcome to See’s!’ but customers now pick up candy at a safe distance and see the smiling eyes of our associates over the masks we now wear,” Egan’s letter read. “It may be different, but we are as thrilled to see you, as you are to see us.”

The letter noted that there might be some delays for orders as the company ramps up it’s production after the extended closure.