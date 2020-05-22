



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Just in time for the unofficial start to summer, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Bay Area starting on Memorial Day and extending through much of next week.

The watch stretches from 11 a.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Thursday and covers all nine Bay Area counties, excluding parts of the coastline in San Mateo and Sonoma counties.

Forecasters said to expect the hottest daytime temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, with inland highs in the 90s and 100s. Around the Bay, temperatures should reach the upper 80s and low 90s on the hottest days, with coastal temperatures peaking in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Overnight lows are expected to range in the upper 50s through the low 60s.

Officials urged people to drink plenty of fluids, to stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, particularly those in vulnerable populations.

People thinking of heading to the coast for relief are also urged to check with local officials about potential park and beach closures, as the Bay Area remains under a shelter-in-place order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under San Mateo County’s latest health order (.pdf), which went into effect Monday, beaches west of Highway 1 are only accessible to those within walking or biking distance between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Furthermore, beaches are only intended to be used for exercise and items such as barbecues, tents and chairs are prohibited.

In Sonoma County, parking areas at beaches and parks on the coast remain closed. Parking lots are open on some beaches along the Russian River, but officials stressed that parks can be used for activities such as hiking, boating, water sports and fishing, while sunbathing, picnicking and barbecuing are not allowed.