



SONOMA (CBS SF) – Sonoma County is following in the footsteps of its North Bay neighbors and moving deeper into Phase 2 of reopening.

The California Department of Public Health made the announcement to allow the county to advance to late Stage 2 on Friday afternoon, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Sonoma joins two other Bay Area counties already in the more advance stage of reopening, Napa and Solano.

Sonoma County, along with dozens of other California counties filed a Variance Attestation with the state, saying it meets the criteria established by Governor Newsom for Phase 2 reopening.

According to the attestation, the county has some 446,000 residents, requiring 670 tests per day and currently exceeds that capacity.

Under the new rules, more low risk businesses such as dine-in restaurants and shopping malls will be able to reopen under state guidelines that call for social distancing. Facilities such as wineries, breweries and bars may also open for outdoor dining if meals are served, according to the county.

The outdoor activities are allowed as they pose less of a risk of virus transmission than indoor activities, according to health officials, and patrons are limited at a table to members of the same household or living unit.

While the announcement also mentioned the reopening of schools, the Sonoma County Office of Education had previously announced that the county’s schools would continue with distance learning through the end of the academic year.

The expanded reopening does however apply to summer day camps and other educational or recreational institutions or programs providing childcare and supervision for children of all ages.

Among the businesses still not allowed to open are businesses offering personal services such as nail salons, gyms, museums, zoos, bars that do not have food service, clubs, concerts and other live venues.

So far, there have been 444 cases of COVID-19 in Sonoma County. Four people have died.