



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FOOD: BIG JIM BBQ TIPS

It’s a big weekend for BBQ-ing at home with family & friends. One of the Bay Areas top BBQ Chefs, JIM of BIG JIM BBQ has your cooking tips. His top tip: get fresh, local seafood or quality veggies & meat to begin with: “My favorite is tri-tip. Everyone should enjoy trip tip once a week. We marinate our tri-tip and smoke our tri-tip so it comes out nice and moist” says Jim. He has a pop-up launching at Tavern on 4th in San Raphael in June. The BBQ master will be sharing his cooking skills with me FRIDAY at 1 p.m. INSTAGRAM LIVE @liammayclem . Join us & learn from the BBQ pro.

http://bigjimbbq.com/

FOOD: FEED IT FORWARD

Order food to go for you and your family and support others too at Chef Fico Alimentari in SF. Chef David Nayfeld & team are feeding 250 people a night with family meals for all. Can’t afford a meal no worries, there is an opportunity to pay what you can or enjoy dinner on the house. A wonderful program by the big hearted crew at CheFico. We ❤️ you!

https://www.cheficoalimentari.com/

FOODIE FUN: DRAG QUEEN COOK-OFF

Get tickets now for the 3rd Annual Drag Queen Cook off to be held June 15th. ‪May the kitchen capers commence as @juanitamore takes on @SisterRoma . Powered by @williamssonoma I will perform as EMCEE with judges including Top Chef Melissa King. Whisks at the ready my lovelies! ‬This benefits Trevor Project. Tickets available here.

Drag Queen Cookoff

FEEL GOODS: A ROYAL HOUSE CALL

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned bingo hosts for the first time in a surprise virtual visit to a UK care home. The royal couple joined residents at the Shire Hall Care Home, in Cardiff, via a video call from Anmer Hall, Norfolk, as residents played bingo in the home’s theatre. “The Welsh know how to have fun” said Prince William.

William And Kate Host Bingo



FITNESS: BAY AREA TRAILS

Work off the BBQ and get outdoors and explore this weekend, socially distancing from others of course. The OPEN TRUST has a list of some of the best trails in the Bay plus a video on how to pack and what to include in a packback. Useful info.

https://openspacetrust.org/blog/easy-hikes

FOLLOW: BRUCE WILLIS DOUBLE

Lots of celebs are producing fun content in these SIP times but the lookalikes are too. My fave DOBLE DE BRUCE. His daily posts will kick off your day with a few giggles.

INSTAGRAM @DobleDeBruce

GIVE: FEED THE HUNGRY

There are many in need right now and there is a way you can help. Consider a donation of food, money or your time at one of the local food banks. No-one should ever go hungry but some are in these COVID-19 times. Give what you can. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar through May 31st. Thank you. For those in need the Food Banks are there for you and your family at this time.

https://donate.sfmfoodbank.org

CITY WALKS: SAN FRANCISCO

Good news for those looking for a city walk in SF this weekend. 13 more streets will be closed to traffic allowing joggers & walkers an opportunity to rule the roads (at a distance). More info on the SLOW STREETS effort can be found here.

Slow Streets

VIRTUAL COCKTAILS

Join one of San Francisco’s master mixologists for an intimate cocktail making class. Go one on one or gather a virtual group as H.Erhmann and man behind Elixir Bar in SF educates and entertains. Sign up for his classes or donate to staff funds here.

https://www.elixirsf.com/

WINE O’CLOCK VIRTUAL TASTING

It’s wine o’clock almost every day for many .

NAPA winery BOUCHAINE is bringing the wine party to you with their virtual tastings. Gather some friends and sign up for a one on one vino education with rock star winemaker Chris Kajani. Tasting rooms are closed for now so this is the next best thing. The winemakers behind one of Napa’s faves will ship the wine to you ahead of the class. Cheers!

https://bouchaine.com/

WINE TIME: A WORLD OF FUN WITH JCB

Saturday 4pm

Thrilled to join world class winemaker Jean-Charles Boisset for a half hour of vino & fun this Saturday afternoon. PLEASE join us and come one come all with a glass of vino. Can’t wait for this with one of my fave people on the planet. JCB brings the vino & FUN!

https://facebook.com/events/s/jcb-live-happy-hour-wine-al-fr/613950102531584/?ti=icl

MUSIC: RE-LIVE BOTTLE ROCK

Saturday 3pm

Wine country’s biggest music & food & wine event of the year is going virtual . BOTTLE ROCK NAPA VALLEY would have been held this weekend. However you can (re)LIVE some of the festivals top performances with me & Co-Host @AlliHagendorf this Saturday on the BOTTLE ROCK YOU TUBE CHANNEL. We’ll introduce rockin’ performances by MUSE and IMAGINE DRAGONS & have some surprises too . My fave culinary stage moment – witnessing the breaking of a world record with SNOOP DOGG & Chef Michael Voltaggio & WarrenG for the biggest GIN & JUICE “Paradise” Cocktail. How big? 500 liters – enough for 5000 servings. Can’t wait to hang with my BottleRockers this Saturday from 3pm. See you then. This will ROCK!!

https://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com/

Cheers and enjoy this Memorial Weekend as we SIP (Shelter In Place). Please stay healthy and safe and stay connected.

Send your Liam’s List ideas to me: liamsf@aol.com

