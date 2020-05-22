NOVATO (CBS SF) — A man drowned Thursday evening as he attempted to rescue his dog from his truck that had careened into Pacheco Pond and submerged under water, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the tragic accident took place around 6:30 p.m. A man, woman and their dog were departing Pacheco Pond in Bel Marin Keys after enjoying a break from being sheltered in place.

As the man was exiting the parking lot and making a left turn onto Bel Marin Keys Blvd, he lost control of his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

As stunned onlookers watched, the vehicle pivoted 180 degrees and traveled off of the roadway and into Pacheco Pond.

After the crash both occupants of the vehicle were able to exit through a window, prior to it sinking.

According to witness statements, the man saw his dog swimming away from the truck and re-entered the water in an attempt to rescue him. But shortly after re-entering the water, he was seen submerging below the surface.

The female passenger informed witnesses that the man could not swim which prompted numerous Good Samaritans to enter the water in an attempt to rescue the man. Despite their efforts, they were unable to locate him in approximately 10-12 feet of murky water.

Emergency personnel from the California Highway Patrol, Novato Police Department, and Novato Fire Protection District responded to the scene.

After a lengthy search by the dive team, both the man and the dog were recovered from the water and pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation. The man’s name has not been released.