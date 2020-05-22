



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — With normal commencement ceremonies on hold, San Jose State University has revamped it’s website to recognize each of its 2020 graduates.

The graduation for Class of 2020 was supposed to be at the event center on campus before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything. Instead of caps and gowns, it is click and scroll down. Instead of a commencement ceremony, the 2020 graduation website features students and their photos and messages in a digital slideshow.

Each of the school’s colleges are represented with their own sections on the university website. Some of the Bay Area’s most prominent business leaders, elected officials and SJSU alumni offer on video words of encouragement to the graduates.

“This is a day where people are celebrating literally generationa- level accomplishments. This is not the sort of day we let go by, and we’re not going to do that,” said Patrick Day, SJSU Vice President of Student Affairs.

Day added that graduates are welcome to come back during either the fall graduation ceremony or next spring.

“So it’s a recognition but with a plan of giving every graduate every opportunity to be able to walk across the stage,” said Day.

“I’m kind of disappointed I didn’t get to walk, especially because today would be my graduation,” said Julien Luu, who graduated with a business degree.

For such a special day, Luu said the photoshoot replacement of his graduation ceremony just doesn’t feel like one of life’s milestone achievements, but the website eases the sting.

“Yeah.The website helps a little bit. I mean, I think it’s a really nice gesture,” said Luu. “I know for a lot of people this might be a much more tougher time. But I’m definitely really glad that I’m in a safe place.”