MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — A grass fire that put out enough heavy smoke Friday afternoon to prompt Menlo Park police to issue a health advisory for the area of Bayfront Expressway between Willow Road and University Avenue has been extinguished, the department said.
The blaze wasn’t threatening any structures, according to an alert from police about 1 p.m.
