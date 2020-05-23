SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warrior may still play again this NBA season, but it’s doubtful that any of the games will be at Chase Center.

On Saturday, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass tweeted out that the league was in negotiation to play the reminder of its games at Disney’s ESPN World Wide Sports Complex in Florida.

“The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing. Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place.”

The Warriors season came to an abrupt end on March 11 when the league suspended play after Utah center Rudy Golbert tested positive for COVID-19.

Several other players, including former Warriors star Kevin Durant, who now with the New Jersey Nets and is sitting out this season recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, revealed that they also had contracted the virus.

What was not clear in the NBA announcement was whether or not the games would be regular season contests or playoff games. Or if fans would be allowed in the arena.

If the NBA decides to restart with the playoffs, the Warriors would have completed their season.

Injuries to All-stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson and the departure of Durant, Andre Igoudala and the retirement of Shaun Livingston has seen the team tumble from the form that had resulted in five straight NBA Finals appearances to league cellar dwellers this season.

Earlier this month, head coach Steve Kerr was asked during an Instagram Live about how the team was preparing for a possible season restart.

“We’re probably looking at playing some games, or I should say we are preparing to play some games without fans,” the Warriors coach said. “That might be the first step, but we don’t know at this point. The organization is getting ready for what the league and city asks of us…For those of us on the basketball side, we are just trying to do our best to do as much work as we can to prepare for either a return this season or the start of next season in the fall.”