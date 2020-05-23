VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A woman was killed and a teen hospitalized with a gunshot wound in a Friday afternoon shooting in a Vallejo parking lot, authorities said.
Valljo police said that at approximately 5:11 p.m. officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 1600 block of Fairgrounds Dr. to investigate reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they discovered an adult female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 16-year-old boy was also located in the parking lot, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The woman’s identity will be released by the Solano County Coroner’s Office after they notify next of kin. Both victims are Vallejo residents.
There was no suspect information available at this time. It was the city’s 9th homicide of 2020.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Craig Long at (707) 648-4514 or Detective Joshua Caitham at (707) 648-4342.
