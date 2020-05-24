BENICIA (CBS SF) — A Sonoma County burglary suspect was in custody after a wild high-speed chase through three counties ended with an off-road pursuit and arrested in a grove of trees, authorities said.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department said the incident began with the alleged theft of a generator from Friedman’s Home Improvement in Santa Rosa.
The suspect also had outstanding felony warrants in Marin County for theft.
Deputies located the suspect driving on Highway 37, near Sears Point. He evaded deputies and fled eastbound on Highway 37, towards Solano County. Once in Solano County, CHP officers and a CHP aircraft took over the pursuit.
The suspect continued his high-speed flight and eventually drove his vehicle off the roadway and through a field in the unincorporated area of Solano County near Benicia.
With the CHP plane overhead, the suspect raced into a grove of trees and climbed one. He was taken into custody a short time later.
His identity and the new charges he faced have not been released by Sonoma County deputies.
