SAN FRANCISCO — For more than two months, Doug Dalton’s bars including Rickhouse, Nightingale, and Pagan Idol in San Francisco’s Financial District have sat empty – completely shut down. In order to re-open, they can only sell cocktails to-go, if they partner with a meal provider. “For example, if you want a $5 cocktail, you would have to purchase a $5 meal with that, which is not something the average consumer is going to want to do moving forward,” said Dalton. “They’re coming to us for a great cocktail experience and not necessarily for an incredibly food experience.” Read More

GUERNEVILLE — For business owners in downtown Guerneville, this weekend should be the kickoff to the summer tourist season. This year, that’s something a lot of locals are not interested in. “We want people to come, I mean I do, I want people to come,” said Michael Volpatt, who owns Big Bottom Market. “But I want them to be responsible and safe about it — and please don’t go to my Safeway and clear everything out.” Still, tourism is a key source of revenue for local businesses, as Crista Luedtke owner of Boon Eat + Drink pointed out. Read More

SACRAMENTO — Hundreds of protesters rallied outside the state Capitol on Saturday to protest against California’s stay-at-home orders even as residents entered the Memorial Day weekend with newly expanded options for beachgoing, barbecuing and shopping. The rally to demand that Gov. Gavin Newsom lift his restrictions on business, religious gatherings and other activities took on the atmosphere of a political rally and festival on a closed-off street. California Highway Patrol officers closed the Capitol lawn to demonstrators, so speakers addressed the crowd from the back of a flatbed truck as an airplane flew above towing a banner with a picture of Newsom and the words “End his tyranny!” Protesters waved dozens of flags and signs, many in support of President Donald Trump. Read More

SAN FRANCISCO — Humboldt County on California’s North Coast was among the first in the state to get the governor’s green light to open up restaurants and stores after a two-month statewide coronavirus lockdown. With only about 50 cases confirmed in the whole month of April in the county of 130,000, many breathed a sigh of relief that they’d survived the worst of it. Soon, though, county officials saw a worrisome trend: nearly 30 new cases in a two-week period and the first two deaths. That has prompted Humboldt County officials to take a more cautious approach to reopening, in what may be a harbinger of the “toggle switch” local officials are likely to negotiate as they emerge from the lockdown. Read More

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warrior may still play again this NBA season, but it’s doubtful that any of the games will be at Chase Center. On Saturday, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass tweeted out that the league was in negotiation to play the reminder of its games at Disney’s ESPN World Wide Sports Complex in Florida. “The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing. Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place.” Read More

SAN JOSE — With normal commencement ceremonies on hold, San Jose State University has revamped it’s website to recognize each of its 2020 graduates. The graduation for Class of 2020 was supposed to be at the event center on campus before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything. Instead of caps and gowns, it is click and scroll down. Instead of a commencement ceremony, the 2020 graduation website features students and their photos and messages in a digital slideshow. Each of the school’s colleges are represented with their own sections on the university website. Some of the Bay Area’s most prominent business leaders, elected officials and SJSU alumni offer on video words of encouragement to the graduates. Read More

OAKLAND — With more than 2,600 COVID-19 cases in Alameda County, health officials were hoping that number doesn’t spike after the warm Memorial Day weekend. Oakland is a hot spot for the virus so crowd control at Lake Merritt, the heart and crown jewel of Oakland, is especially important. “It’s so therapeutic to be at the lake. Everybody comes over here,” said Shakari Jackson, who works out daily at the lake. That’s the worry. City and county health officials said big crowds and big parties could result in more exposure and lead to more COVID-19 cases. So far, Oakland has the most positive cases in Alameda County and the county is leading the Bay Area in the number of cases, overtaking Santa Clara county as the new epicenter in the region. Read More

SAN JOSE — The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown caused employers to shed 2.3 million payroll jobs, the largest one-month job loss ever recorded in California. A quarter of the state’s workers could be left jobless, a rate akin levels during the Great Depression, But not all of the people who have lost their jobs want to go back to work, and not only because of health and safety concerns. Some people are actually making more money by staying at home on unemployment than they would if they still had their job. “So far it’s wonderful because they’re giving me a lot of income, more so I would say than if I was working right now,” said Natalie Matheson, who lost her job as a hostess in a hotel restaurant last March. Read More

MIAMI — Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, unable to withstand the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled global travel and with it, the heavily indebted 102-year-old car rental company’s business. The Estero, Florida-based company’s lenders were unwilling to grant it another extension on its auto lease debt payments past a Friday deadline, triggering the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Hertz and its subsidiaries will continue to operate, according to a release from the company. Hertz’s principal international operating regions and franchised locations are not included in the filing, the statement said. Read More

SAN FRANCISCO — Since the pandemic began, 19-year-old Elizer StaJuana says he was assaulted twice waiting for public transportation in Melbourne, Australia. “Out of nowhere he started punching my face,” he said. StaJuana says he also overhears customers at the McDonald’s where he works. “I just keep hearing things like, ‘I don’t like this guy, because he’s making my coffee, cause he’s Asian, cause due to coronavirus, I might get coronavirus,'” he said. The incidents happened within a span of four weeks. Read More