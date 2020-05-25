BERKELEY (CBS SF) — While most neighborhood parks and recreation facilities in Berkeley remain closed, the city has reopened tennis and pickleball courts for singles play provided social distancing and other measures are used.

The sports are now allowed under the revised shelter-in-place order issued May 18 and the city recreation department as of this weekend has begun taking online reservations for court time.

Singles play between members of different households is allowed provided novel coronavirus guidelines that include staying safely apart, not sharing equipment and using only three balls per court.

“Masks are not required while on-court playing tennis or pickleball but all players should have a face covering with them and put them on when not actively playing if others are present,” the city said in an announcement.

Other athletic courts, as well as play structures and most city recreation facilities and parks remain closed.

Sports fields and park open spaces are open for use by individuals and members of the same household.

The city stressed the importance of continued compliance with safety measures even as some restrictions are being relaxed.

“These small steps towards reopening allowed by the new order are possible due to the significant progress we’ve made as a region in arresting the spread of COVID-19,” the Berkeley announcement said. “The sacrifices made by Bay Area residents over the past nine weeks have slowed the increase in new cases and kept our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.”

