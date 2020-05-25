Shelter-In-PlaceFind out what's now open in your county
MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Crews have responded to a grass fire that broke out at a recycling facility in Milpitas on Monday afternoon.

According to firefighters, the fire broke out at the Newby Island Landfill on Dixon Landing Road around 12:45 p.m. Milpitas fire crews, along with firefighters from neighboring San Jose and Fremont were brought in to assist.

Smoke from the flames was visible over much of the South Bay and in southern Alameda County.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

More details to come.

