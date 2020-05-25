MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Crews have responded to a grass fire that broke out at a recycling facility in Milpitas on Monday afternoon.

According to firefighters, the fire broke out at the Newby Island Landfill on Dixon Landing Road around 12:45 p.m. Milpitas fire crews, along with firefighters from neighboring San Jose and Fremont were brought in to assist.

Fremont firefighters are assisting @SJFD with a fire at a recycling facility on Dixon Landing Rd in San Jose. The facility is located on the border of Fremont, Milpitas and San Jose. pic.twitter.com/bnFKl0WwGY — Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) May 25, 2020

Smoke from the flames was visible over much of the South Bay and in southern Alameda County.

Where is this from? Just spotted a huge fire near little Taipei plaza in Fremont, guess it's close to the border of Milpitas and Fremont. @FremontFire @MilpitasFire #fremontfire #milpitasfire pic.twitter.com/t4R8froHYN — messier31 (@messier31) May 25, 2020

#Milpitas – that dark black smoke you see is coming from a brushfire on Dixon Landing Road just west of #I80. Fire crews are on the scene. #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/uwu3iNAris — Kim Vestal (@KimVestalDJ) May 25, 2020

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

More details to come.