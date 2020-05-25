PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – Police in Pittsburg have arrested a driver following a chase that ended when a car slammed into an apartment complex Sunday night.

According to police, officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Rose Ann Avenue and West 17th Street. After seeing police, the driver fled the scene and threw out what authorities described as a sub-machine gun out of the window.

The driver led officers to Power Avenue, when he lost control of his Chevrolet Camaro and crashed into a building at the Belmont Apartments, damaging four units.

Officers arrested the driver, who suffered minor injuries in the crash. Police said there were multiple bottles of opened alcohol in the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into the Contra Costa County jail. His name has not been released by authorities.

“We hear screeching, and a boom, within a blink of a second,” said Pashondra Turner, who was sitting down to dinner with her family when the car slammed into their apartment. Turner said their small kids would normally be at home, but were at their grandparent’s Sunday night.

The Red Cross was called in to help the affected families find hotels to stay at until they can get back to their apartments.

No major injuries have been reported.