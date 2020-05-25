WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Police in Walnut Creek are looking for two suspects connected to a shooting in a parking lot that injured two people Thursday evening. Meanwhile, a Michigan man has also been arrested in the case.

According to Walnut Creek police, the shooting took place in front of businesses on the 1200 block of Newell Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Surveillance video showed two people armed with handguns in a car pull up to a parked SUV and shoot a passenger.

Police said the SUV driver returned fire at the two suspects, but struck an innocent bystander in a nearby vehicle and another vehicle in the parking lot.

The two victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries and are in stable condition, police said.

The suspects were able to flee the scene by car. Police described the suspects as two adult males, who had face coverings on at the time of the shooting. A motive has not been determined.

The driver of the SUV, who was identified as 28-year-old John Rankin of Detroit, was arrested on suspicion for assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an unarmed vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Leonard at 925-256-3523.