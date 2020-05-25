SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman in her home in the East San Jose foothills, police said.

Officers responding to welfare check on the 3600 block of El Grande Drive in San Jose near Alum Rock Park found a woman inside the house suffering from at least one stab wound, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was identified as 56-year-old Gregory Hoppe. He was taken into custody at the scene and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

San Jose police said the suspect and victim were family members and lived together at the home, but the identity of the victim would not be released until the next of kin was notified. There were no outstanding suspects and the motive was still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Hamblin or Detective Ken Rak of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).