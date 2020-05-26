PLEASANTON (KPIX) – For the second day in a row, the heat is still on. A Pleasanton homeowner’s air conditioning unit is all turned off, and that’s quite a predicament during this pandemic.

That means calling a service company to get it repaired, and right now, proper COVID-19 safety measures are essential.

Since Service Champions Heating and Air is an essential business. It means they have to enter homes safely.

“Well we’ve always had a lot of safety precautions even before COVID, we’ve just taken it to a different level to protect our clients,” said owner Kevin Comerford.

He says the priority calls are the senior citizens who are sheltering in place and in some cases sweltering.

“They need air-conditioning now. It’s not someone trying to mess around with you, so again it’s super important. But they’re calling a company that’s taking all the precautions and have all the PPE equipment that we’re all supposed to be having,” says Comerford.

Blake Koscielak is a Service Champions technician.

“In addition to our normal tools, I need gloves to make sure I am protecting clients, obviously, we need a face mask to make sure you interact with people as safely as possible,” said Koscielak. “We also wear floor savers so anytime we go in to someone’s home we make sure we cover up my boots, and we also lay out a floor mat in front of somebody’s front door.”

Turns out it the problem was just a tripped breaker, possibly an overloaded breaker, so the AC is up and running again.

Here’s a bit of advice from Service Champions. If your air conditioning is blowing warmer air or you are hearing a noise make sure to change the filter it may need replacing. That in and of itself could make the unit run better.

Also, Service Champions is hiring. Because of the increased client demand during this pandemic, the company is not only hiring and offering paid AC repair training, it is also offering paid COVID-19 safety training, as well.