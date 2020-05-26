



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Pac-12 will soon be lifting restrictions on voluntary in-person workouts and has released guidelines and protocols for the safe return of student athletes to campuses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voluntary in-person workouts may begin on June 15. Universities may determine how and when to open their sporting facilities.

Tuesday’s announcement updates the organization’s March 14 decision cancel all Pac-12 conference and non-conference sport competitions and championships through the end of the academic year, which was extended through May 31.

Commissioner Larry Scott said Tuesday’s decision to ease restrictions was made in concert with the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee, comprised of medical experts, researchers and trainers.

“As states have either already opened or begin to open up access to parks, gyms and other training facilities, student-athletes should have the option at this time to be in, what for many, will be a much safer environment on campus, where they can have access to the best available health, well-being and training support,” said Scott in a statement.

The committee has come up with PAC-12 protocols and procedures detailed in an infographic covering the return to campuses, athletic facilities, exercise, and the response to COVID-19 infections.

Tuesday’s announcement aligns the Pac-12 conference with other Power Fives. The NCAA, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC are also allowing voluntary workouts in June.