SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 94-year-old man died of his injuries following an attack in the Glen Park area of San Francisco and a suspect was arrested, police said.
The attack happened at around 8:15 a.m. Sunday on the first block of Elk Street next to Glen Canyon Park. Arriving officers found the elderly victim suffering from a head injury. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
A description of the suspect was broadcast on police radio and two sergeants patrolling the area of Diamond and Bosworth Streets saw a man matching the description and arrested him.
The suspect was identified as 53 year-old Peter Rocha of San Francisco. He was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. Police said a stick was used in the attack.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411. You may remain anonymous.
