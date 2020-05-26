Shelter-In-PlaceFind out what's now open in your county
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police and fire units are on the scene after a large tree limb fell on a group of people in North Beach’s Washington Square Park Tuesday evening.

San Francisco police confirmed that a large tree limb fell in the park and that branches from the limb struck a group of people. The good news was that the injuries appeared to be minor, police said.

KPIX 5 reporter Andria Borba was at the location and tweeted an image.

KPIX 5 will provide updated information as it becomes available.

