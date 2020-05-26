Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KPIX 5 has launched a new news app that will keep you updated on the latest news developments in your community and also make it easy to watch CBSN Bay Area while you are on the go.
Anywhere, Any Time, On Any Mobile phone. You can also enable to app to receive news alerts from the KPIX 5 newsroom. We’ll make sure you are aware of the local breaking news stories that are impacting your day.
For Android phones users — Click to download the new app from Google Play.
For Apple iPhone users — Click to download the new app from the Apple store.
And let us know how you like it by emailing us at kpixnewsassign.editors@cbs.com
