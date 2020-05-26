MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday announced charges against a 40-year-old Clayton man who allegedly attempted to meet with a minor for sex.
Investigators with the multi-agency Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Clayton resident Daniel Steven Paul after earning he had been investigated for similar allegations in a foreign country.
Investigators began communicating with Paul over text message by posing as a minor. He then allegedly made an effort to entice what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl to meet with him for sexual acts.
Police officers arrested Paul last Wednesday at Hidden Lakes Park in Martinez, where he had allegedly arrived in an effort to have sex with a minor. After his arrest, investigators apparently found condoms and alcohol in his vehicle. Paul was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility where he is being held on $250,000 bail.
On Thursday, the district attorney’s office levied multiple charges against Paul, including attempted lewd acts with a minor, unlawful communications with a minor and arranging to meet a minor for sex.
Detectives and investigators from the Walnut Creek, Martinez, San Ramon, Danville, Pleasant Hill, Concord and Moraga police departments, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Contra Costa County Probation Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office collaborate on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Contra Costa County.
